 Skip to main content

Hockey Injury may keep Maple Leafs prospect Timothy Liljegren from playing at world juniors

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Injury may keep Maple Leafs prospect Timothy Liljegren from playing at world juniors

Joshua Clipperton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren saves the puck from going in the net as forward Dominic Moore and goaltender Garret Sparks look on during NHL preseason action against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 18, 2017.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Timothy Liljegren’s chances of playing for Sweden at the world junior hockey championship are in jeopardy.

The 19-year-old Marlies defenceman suffered a high ankle sprain Dec. 1, but the nature of the injury wasn’t revealed until after the AHL team’s games this weekend.

While he’s currently listed as week-to-week, even mild high ankle sprains often require an extended recovery period.

Story continues below advertisement

Any timeline of that sort doesn’t bode well for Liljegren taking part in the world juniors for a second straight year.

“I think it’s fair to say based on the nature of the injury, but it’s the kind of thing (where) sometimes it heals quicker than you think and the diagnosis might be different,” Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe said following Tuesday’s practice. “I think that’s what they’re hoping for at this point, just in terms of how they’re working with it.”

Keefe added Liljegren is doing everything he can to be ready for the tournament that begins Dec. 26 in Vancouver and Victoria.

“He’s working every day,” said the coach. “I know that’s the hope – to be a part of it – but certainly it’s not a sure thing.”

The Leafs announced earlier this month that Liljegren and fellow Swedish blueliner Rasmus Sandin would be released by the organization to play at the world juniors.

The pair are scheduled to link up with the national team after the Marlies visit Winnipeg on Friday and Saturday.

Keefe said it’s his understanding that Toronto’s sports science department will be in contact with the Swedes to determine Liljegren’s availability for the event.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve authorized and released him to go,” Keefe said. “The injury has complicated things, but I suspect he will be spending time with the Swedish club and they’ll make a call collectively.”

The 17th pick in the 2017 NHL draft, Liljegren has two goals and six assists in 19 games with the Marlies this season after putting up 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 44 outings as the second-youngest player in the AHL in 2017-18.

Liljegren added two assists in seven games at last year’s world juniors in Buffalo, N.Y., as Sweden took home silver after falling 3-1 to Canada in the final.

Sandin, meanwhile, has four goals and three assists in his first season with the Marlies after the Leafs made him the 29th overall selection at last June’s draft.

It’s possible the 18-year-old will be counted on even more heavily than originally expected by a Swedish team that won’t have Buffalo Sabres star defenceman Rasmus Dahlin and could also now be without Liljegren.

Marlies defenceman Calle Rosen – who just signed two-year, US$1.5-million contract with the Leafs that kicks in next season – said Liljegren has taken a major step forward from last year’s rookie campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s getting a lot tougher competition this year,” said Rosen, 24. “It’s fun to see how he handles that.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season