 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

It’s hockey night in the U.S. for all seven Canadian teams

Joshua Clipperton
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Edmonton Oilers get things started south of the border when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at 1 p.m. ET.

Jay LaPrete/The Associated Press

Hockey on a Saturday night is woven into Canada’s cultural fabric.

Families gather in front of televisions, friends meet at bars and fans make arena pilgrimages to cheer on their favourite teams.

But an NHL scheduling quirk this weekend will provide something rare – all seven Canadians franchises are in action Saturday and not one of the games will be contested on home soil.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s NHL teams have all played in the United States on the same date three times since the Winnipeg Jets were resurrected in 2011, but according to the league, it’s never happened on a Saturday.

The Edmonton Oilers get things started south of the border when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at 1 p.m. ET, followed by an evening slate featuring the Ottawa Senators at the Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Philadelphia Flyers, the Calgary Flames at the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens at the Dallas Stars.

Then to wrap things up at 10 p.m. ET, the Winnipeg Jets are in Sin City to meet the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Vancouver Canucks tangle with the San Jose Sharks.

Canadian teams finished 0-5-2 the last time each played stateside the same day – a Friday in November, 2018, as part of the U.S. Thanksgiving long weekend. Two years ago on the Wednesday before the same holiday, the Canadian clubs finished 3-1-3.

Things went a little better during the 2011-12 campaign when Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg all picked up victories.

Between 1992 and 1995 after Ottawa came into the league and before the Quebec Nordiques moved to Colorado, Canada’s eight franchises never played in the United States on the same day. That was also the case the following season prior to the original Jets moved to Phoenix.

And between 1996 and Winnipeg’s return 15 years later, Canada’s six remaining clubs all played south of the border on the same day only three times – in 2007, 2009 and 2011 – but never on a Saturday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter