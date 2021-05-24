Jack Campbell shuts down Canadiens in third period as Maple Leafs take series lead

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell makes the final save of the game on Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) during third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Montreal, Monday, May 24, 2021. The Maple Leafs downed the Habs 2-1. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs won for the second time without injured captain John Tavares on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series with the Canadiens. Morgan Rielly had the winner and William Nylander scored for the third game in a row in the 2-1 victory at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell had another excellent outing for the Maple Leafs in just his third career playoff start, stopping 28 of 29 shots to preserve the victory. The scorer of the winning goal was only too happy to deflect praise in his netminder’s direction after the game.

“All the credit in the world goes to Jack,” Rielly said. “He was a warrior tonight and he has been that for us all year.”

Toronto can leave the Canadiens in a deep hole with another win on Tuesday in Montreal. The first to win four times advances to the next stage of the Stanley Cup playoffs. That is something the club has not been able to accomplish since 2004.

This was the sixth time the long-time rivals have been tied 1-1 after two games in a best-of-seven series – and the winner of Game 3 has gone on to advance in four of those occasions. It is the 16th time they have met in the postseason but the first time in 42 years.

Tavares, who had 19 goals and 50 points during the COVID-abbreviated regular season, suffered a concussion and knee injury last Thursday in Game 1. He is unlikely to return for at least two weeks.

After a 2-1 loss to begin the series, Toronto rallied for a 5-1 triumph without him in Game 2 – and then did it again.

“It was a huge step last game for us,” Joe Thornton, the Maple Leafs 41-year-old winger, said following the morning skate. “We’ll try to take another big one tonight. Losing John definitely hurt in that first game, but we responded well and have to again. It’s playoff hockey. You really can’t give an inch out there.”

With Eric Staal and Jake Evans both sidelined, the Canadiens dressed rookie Cole Caufield for Game 3. The 20-year-old had four goals and one assist after he was called up near the end of the regular season, but sat out the first two games of the series

“There is a lot of excitement,” Caufield said hours before the puck drop, without showing even a trace of it. “It’s a playoff game. You need to bring energy. I was put in here to help the team win and do the things I can to increase our chance. It is going to be a pretty special night.”

Dominique Ducharme, the Canadiens’ interim coach, decided it would be better for Caufield, this year’s Hobey Baker Award winner as the best hockey player in the NCAA, to watch from the bench in Games 1 and 2. Caufield said it helped him pick up on a few things.

“It is a faster-paced game,” Caufield said. “Guys are doing anything they can to win each shift. You have to be patient. You have to make the right plays. When you get your chances, you have to capitalize. It is a game of inches now.”

Caufield hit the bar with an early shot and had one dangerous chance in the third, but did not dent the scoreboard.

Toronto finished first in the all-Canadian North Division and tied for fifth in the NHL with a 35-14-7 record during the regular season. It was their first division title in 21 years, and they achieved it while beating Montreal in seven of 10 meetings.

Although they seem to be the better of the two, the Maple Leafs expected a battle.

“They always come out strong,” Zach Hyman, the Toronto forward, said earlier Monday. “They will especially want to respond after a loss.”

Both teams sputtered at the start.

Montreal failed to register a shot after it was handed a four-minute power play only a minute into the game when Alex Galchenyuk was called for a high stick that left Brendan Gallagher with a bloody mouth. Caufield was the only Canadien that got near the net, banging a puck off the crossbar.

The Maple Leafs actually got off the only shot – short-handed by Ilya Mikheyev from 46 feet away.

Campbell, who had a .943 save percentage over the first two games, made the first big save on a rush by Gallagher. He also stopped a dangerous deflection by Corey Perry.

Toronto was 2-for-6 with the man advantage in its Game 2 victory, but was unable to score on its first power play. Carey Price made a spectacular save on a sharp wrist shot by Jason Spezza to prevent the Maple Leafs from getting a lead. Nylander set up the opportunity with a beautiful cross-ice feed.

Montreal got another opportunity with the man advantage late in the first and again failed to get off a shot. The last seven seconds of the penalty were negated when the Canadiens were called for one of their own – an unsportsmanlike foul on Tyler Toffoli.

The game remained scoreless as the teams went to the first intermission. Only 13 shots were generated between them due to tight checking.

The second period was as eventful as the first was mostly dull.

Nylander scored his third in three games on a long wrist shot to put Toronto ahead 1-0 a little more than seven minutes in. Nick Suzuki then knotted the score at 1-1 less than two minutes later. It was Suzuki’s first goal of the series.

Rielly put the Maple Leafs ahead for good when he flicked a puck over Price’s shoulder three minutes and 25 seconds before the players headed to their dressing rooms for the second time. It was Rielly’s first of the series and came after a nice pass by Mitch Marner.

The period ended with Toronto on the power play as a result of a melee around the Montreal crease. Price made three rapid-fire saves – one on Auston Matthews and two on Marner – and a scrum ensued. The Maple Leafs had much the better 20 minutes, outshooting the Canadiens 20-7.

The Canadiens played desperately in the third but could not get the equalizer. They outshot the Maple Leafs 14-3 but could not beat Jack Campbell. The Toronto goalie stopped 27 of 28 shots. Priced stopped 27 of 29, but did not get the support he needed.