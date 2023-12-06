Jacques Martin is back with the Ottawa Senators.

The team announced Wednesday its former head coach has been appointed as a senior adviser to current bench boss D.J. Smith and his staff.

Martin led the Senators for parts of nine seasons from 1996 through 2004, guiding Ottawa to eight straight playoff appearances.

The longest tenured coach in franchise history will serve as a day-to-day resource to Smith and his assistants, the team said in a press release.

Martin had a 341-255-96 regular-season record with the Ottawa.

The Jack Adams Award winner as NHL coach of the year in 1999 with the Senators, he remains the team’s all-time leader in games coached (692), regular-season victories, playoff victories (31) and playoff games (69).

Martin, who helped Ottawa reach Game 7 of the 2003 Eastern Conference final, has also coached the St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens.

The 71-year-old from Saint-Pascal, Ont., also spent time as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins – winning the Stanley Cup in both 2016 and 2017 – and the New York Rangers.

“Not only will his extensive expertise provide invaluable guidance, but his strategic vision and leadership are qualities that are certain to amplify our group,” Senators president and interim general manager Steve Staios said in a statement.

“Jacques’ proven track record, the foundation of which was built here in Ottawa, will be of significant benefit to D.J. and our entire coaching staff.”

The Senators sit last in the Atlantic Division with a 10-10-0 record, but have won two straight, including a 6-2 triumph Tuesday over the NHL-leading New York Rangers.

Ottawa, which has a new owner in Michael Andlauer, hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017.