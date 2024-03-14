Open this photo in gallery: Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk drives in to score on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during overtime in Montreal. The Bruins won 2-1 on March 14, 2024.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Jake DeBrusk scored the overtime winner as the Boston Bruins defeated the archrival Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Thursday night.

DeBrusk buried his 15th of the season just 24 seconds into the extra period, taking a pass from Bruins captain Brad Marchand to the backhand to end a high-energy night at the Bell Centre.

Danton Heinen scored in regulation for Boston (39-14-15), which was coming off a 5-1 loss to St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Linus Ullmark made 18 saves in his second straight win.

Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for Montreal (25-30-11). Sam Montembeault stopped 21 shots.

The historic rivalry drew both “Let’s Go Bruins!” and “Go Habs Go!” chants at the Bell Centre — and jeers for Marchand every time he touched the puck. The matchup has overwhelmingly favoured Boston in recent years, with the Bruins winning 13 of 14 meetings.

The Canadiens jumped on the power play with 8:53 left in the third period, only for Suzuki to take a double-minor penalty for high-sticking Charlie McAvoy a minute into the man advantage — leading to a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd.

Montreal killed off Boston’s power play, which didn’t generate any quality chances.

The Bruins defeated the Canadiens 9-4 in their last meeting in Boston on Jan. 20, and appeared to have the upper hand again early on Thursday.

Heinen opened the scoring 4:49 into the first period by sliding a rebound past Montembeault while falling after a check from Juraj Slafkovsky in front of the net.

Boston dominated the play through 11 minutes, outshooting the Canadiens 8-1 while holding the puck in Montreal’s zone for minutes at a time.

Suzuki evened the game at 14:37 with his 26th of the season, tying a career high.

Cole Caufield started the play with a relentless forecheck that led to a Brandon Carlo turnover. The puck eventually fell to Slafkovsky, who laid it on a platter for Suzuki to hammer into a gaping net.

Boston nearly re-took the lead with five minutes left in a tight-checking second period when Pavel Zacha sent David Pastrnak in on a breakaway. The Czech deked Montembeault cleanly but couldn’t beat the post on the backhand.

Peeke debut

Andrew Peeke made his Bruins debut after Boston acquired the 25-year-old defenceman from the Columbus Blue Jackets for Jakub Zboril and a third-round draft pick ahead of last week’s trade deadline.

Peeke slotted in on Boston’s third pair alongside Parker Wotherspoon. Forward John Beecher played his first NHL game since Jan. 13 after being recalled Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk and blueliner Matt Grzelcyk were out due to illness.

Back in the lineup

Forward Colin White returned to the Canadiens lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury while defenceman Jordan Harris drew in following one game as a healthy scratch. Forwards Michael Pezzetta and Jesse Ylonen, and defenceman Jayden Struble sat out.

