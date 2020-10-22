Jake Virtanen signs new two-year deal with hometown Vancouver Canucks

Open this photo in gallery Canucks forward Jake Virtanen celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 20, 2019. Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Vancouver Canucks have signed a new deal with right-winger Jake Virtanen.

The team announced Thursday that the 24-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., has agreed to a two-year contract worth US$5.1 million.

The move means the restricted free agent avoids the arbitration hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.

Virtanen registered a career-high 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) for the Canucks last season, and posted another three (two goals, one assist) in 16 post-season appearances.

Originally drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014, Virtanen has played five seasons for his hometown team.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a release that six-foot-one, 226-pound forward has made progress in his two-way game, and uses his size and speed to create chances on offence.

“We look forward to him taking additional steps in his growth this year to help our team be successful,” Benning said.