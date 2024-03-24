Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa Senators centre Tim Stutzle (18) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on March 24.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Jakob Chychrun scored two power-play goals to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.

Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Parker Kelly also scored for Ottawa (30-36-4). Joonas Korpisalo had a busy night stopping 33 shots.

Adam Henrique, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman replied for the Oilers (42-23-4). Calvin Pickard made 10 saves.

Both teams were playing the second half of a back-to-back.

With the game tied 3-3 Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm was called for holding sending the Senators – who had just one shot in the period – to the power play. Chychrun wasted no time scoring from nearly the identical spot he scored his first in the opening period. Kelly scored an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Draisaitl made it 2-1 early in the second with a power-play goal. Connor McDavid picked up his 90th assist on the play to join Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey as the third Oiler to get 90 assists in a season.

Less than two minutes later Hyman scored his 50th of the season, redirecting a McDavid pass on the power play.

The Senators scored the ensuing two goals to tie the game 3-3.

Stutzle spearheaded the comeback beating Pickard stick side at 4:48 and Batherson tied the game with his 25th of the season on the power play.

A beautiful pass from Ekholm to Henrique allowed the Oilers to open the scoring early in the first period. Ottawa tied the game with a power-play goal. Drake Batherson found Chychrun in the circle to wire a shot past Pickard.

Before the game the Senators inducted Dr. Donald Chow into their Ring of Honour, joining former coach/general manager Bryan Murray and Wade Redden. Dr. Chow has been a team physician with the Senators since 1992 and served as the team’s head physician from 2002 to 2017.

NOTES

Ottawa’s Rourke Chartier missed his eighth straight game. Edmonton’s Evander Kane missed Sunday’s game for what the Oilers called a “maintenance day.”

