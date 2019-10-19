 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

James Neal keeps scoring as Edmonton Oilers top Detroit Red Wings 2-1

Shane Jones
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) is pursued by Detroit Red Wings defenceman Filip Hronek (17) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Jacob de la Rose (61) during the second period in Edmonton on Friday,

CODIE MCLACHLAN/The Canadian Press

James Neal may be leading the NHL in scoring, but it’s Ethan Bear that impressed Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett on Friday night.

Neal and Bear both scored as the Oilers moved back into sole possession of first place overall in the NHL with a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Darnell Nurse had a pair of assists for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-0. Bear scored for the second time in as many games, playing in just his 26th career NHL game.

Story continues below advertisement

“The goals are nice, but he is playing a lot of really hard minutes,” said Tippett. “He is giving us real quality minutes on both sides of the puck. We need him right now with (Adam) Larsson out. He has come in and really filled the void for us. He was a surprise in camp and now he is a good NHL player right now.”

Edmonton has also had some solid goaltending in its hot start to the season, including a 25-save performance from Mikko Koskinen on Friday. He improved his record to 4-0.

“The main thing for myself is I put everything out there this summer and that builds confidence,” said Koskinen, who added that already having last season under his belt has better prepared him for this year. “It really helps a lot. I started from zero. It really helped a lot. I practised all summer in a small rink and I was more ready this year.”

Mike Green replied for the Red Wings (3-5-0), who have lost four games in a row. Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots in net for Detroit.

“I thought we played pretty good today, just some chances didn’t go in, we hit the crossbar at the end,” said Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi. “We had a good third and we tried our hardest. We dug in, got it deep and played simple in the third, we just didn’t get rewarded.”

Neal scored eight minutes into the second period when a long rebound came out to him and he put it into the net for his league-leading ninth goal of the season.

With the goal in just Edmonton’s eighth game, Neal has already surpassed the seven he had in all of last season with the Calgary Flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Bear scored on a long point shot four minutes later for a 2-0 Oilers lead. Leon Draisaitl picked up an assist, giving him at least a point in every game thus far this season for Edmonton.

Detroit clawed back with a goal with just over three minutes left in the second as Green scored his first of the season on a shot through traffic.

The Red Wings had some heavy pressure late in the game but couldn’t get the equalizer in the scoreless third period, one which saw Connor McDavid hit a post on an empty-net attempt in the final minute to go scoreless on the night.

The Oilers hit the road to play the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, while the Red Wings are off until Tuesday when they return home to face the Vancouver Canucks.

Notes: The Red Wings came into the contest having allowed five goals in each of their three previous games, having been outscored 15-4 in those three defeats after a 3-1-0 start to the season… Oilers general manager Ken Holland faced his long-time former team for the first time since being hired by Edmonton on May 7… The Oilers wore their new third jerseys for the first time in the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter