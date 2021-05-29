 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Janmark has hat trick to lead Vegas to Game 7 win over Wild

W.g. Ramirez
LAS VEGAS
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, cheers on left wing Max Pacioretty, who scored a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of Game 7 on May 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights beat the Wild 6-2.

Joe Buglewicz/The Associated Press

Mattias Janmark had his first career hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win Friday night in Game 7 of their opening-round series.

It marked the first time the Golden Knights hosted a Game 7 after losing in San Jose in 2018 and defeating Vancouver in Edmonton last year. It was also the first time Vegas clinched a playoff series at home.

Nic Hague, Max Pacioretty and Zach Whitecloud also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his eighth career Game 7, made 19 saves to earn his 85th playoff victory in front of an announced crowd of 12,156. Fleury is three playoff wins shy of tying Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history.

Story continues below advertisement

Vegas, which squandered a 3-1 series lead for the third straight season, heads to Denver for Sunday’s second-round opener against the Colorado Avalanche.

Peter DeBoer improved to 6-0 when coaching in Game 7s, while Minnesota dropped to 3-1 all-time in a seventh game. Home teams in Game 7s are 105-74, excluding last season’s playoff bubble in Canada.

Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Janmark set the tone as he fought the pressure to create his own rush, then went forehand-to-backhand and used a filthy deke before softly tapping the puck past Talbot’s right skate.

Parise, who started the series scratched from the lineup, positioned himself perfectly in front of the crease for Joel Eriksson Ek’s feed, which he sent between both his legs and Fleury’s to make it 1-1.

Sitting at the blue line after William Karlsson won a faceoff to the right of Talbot, Hague — the only Golden Knights skater in the lineup who hadn’t played in a Game 7 — fired a wrist shot stick side and into the net to give Vegas a 2-1 advantage. It was Hague’s first goal in 24 games dating to the regular season.

Moments after Ryan Reaves was called for cross-checking Ryan Suter, Kaprizov’s snapper from the edge of the left circle beat Fleury to his glove side.

Story continues below advertisement

In his first game of the series, Pacioretty sneaked into the slot and one-timed Chandler Stephenson’s feed from the boards past the pads of Talbot to put Vegas back on top, 3-2.

Later in the second, defenseman Shea Theodore unselfishly passed up an opportunity to fire one on net, dished to his right for Whitecloud, who found the far, top corner to extend Vegas’ lead to 4-2.

Theodore snapped a scoreless series drought with assists on Pacioretty and Whitecloud’s goals.

After playing aggressively through the first two periods, once again dominating the second, the Knights played low-risk hockey in the third while keeping the Wild at bay until Janmark scored his second after Nicolas Roy stripped Ryan Suter behind the net. Roy fed Janmark, who snapped the puck over Talbot’s far shoulder.

Janmark’s empty-netter with a little more than three minutes left put the game out of reach.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies