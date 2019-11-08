 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads Ottawa Senators over visiting Los Angeles Kings 3-2 with overtime winner

Adam Stanley
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Senators centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) puts the puck past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jack Campbell (36) to score in overtime NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Nov. 7, 2019.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in overtime as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday.

Pageau got his own rebound before scoring his team-leading seventh goal of the season 3:12 into the extra period.

Anders Nilsson made 30 saves as the Senators (5-9-1) won their fourth game of the year at home. Jack Campbell had 25 saves for Los Angeles (5-11-0).

Story continues below advertisement

Kings forward Tyler Toffoli, a former Ottawa 67, scored with eight seconds remaining in the third period to tie the game at two and send it into overtime.

Artem Anisimov scored his second goal of the season midway through the third period to put the Senators ahead 2-1.

Dustin Brown opened the scoring for the Kings at 6:51 of the second period, going top-shelf on the backhand. Anze Kopitar had the helper, his 15th point of the season.

Brown’s fourth goal of the year came after a giveaway from Connor Brown at centre ice and a massive hit by Drew Doughty on Pageau.

Anthony Duclair made it 1-1 with two minutes left in the second frame after tipping in a slap shot from Nikita Zaitsev. It was his sixth goal of the season.

With the Senators fans still standing after the Duclair goal, he nearly added another one less than a minute later. Campbell threw his stick at the right post at the last second to stop the puck from crossing the line.

Both teams were held scoreless after the first period, tied with nine shots apiece.

Story continues below advertisement

The best chance came just before the midway point of the first. Jeff Carter was sprung on a partial breakaway but Mark Borowiecki made a sliding defensive effort.

Ottawa won both meetings last season against Los Angeles and for the second time in franchise history the team has defeated the Kings in three consecutive games.

The Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday while the Kings play in Montreal Saturday against the Canadiens.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter