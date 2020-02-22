 Skip to main content

Hockey

Jets add Winnipeg-born centre Cody Eakin in trade with Golden Knights

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Cody Eakin has been traded from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Winnipeg Jets.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Winnipeg Jets are bringing centre Cody Eakin home.

The Jets acquired the Winnipeg-born centre from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

If the Jets qualify for the playoffs this year or re-sign Eakin to a new contract by July 5, the Jets will instead transfer their 2021 third-round pick to the Golden Knights. Eakin is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Eakin, 28, has four goals and six assists in 41 games with Vegas this season. He has 232 points (102 goals, 130 assists) in 578 career NHL games with Washington, Dallas and Vegas.

A third-round pick (85th overall) of the Capitals in 2009, Eakin was a member of a Canadian team that finished second at the world junior hockey championship in 2011.

The six-foot, 183-pound Eakin joins a Jets team that was sitting in the first wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference entering play Friday night.

The Jets also announced they have assigned forward Andrei Chibisov to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

