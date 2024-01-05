Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. The Jets won 2-1 on Jan. 4, 2024.Stan Szeto/Reuters

Gabriel Vilardi broke a tie on a power play at 3:14 of the third period, Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Thursday night to extend their points streak to a franchise-record 10 games.

NHL-worst San Jose has lost 10 straight to fall to 9-27-3. The Sharks began the season with 11 consecutive losses. Winnipeg has won four in a row to improve to 24-9-4.

Morgan Barron also scored Winnipeg, which has allowed three or fewer goals in a franchise-record 27 straight games. The Jets lead the NHL with 33 such games this season.

Alexander Barabanov for San Jose, which hasn’t recorded a point since beating the Jets 2-1 on Dec. 12.

Hellebuyck, named to his fourth All-Star Game earlier Thursday, improved to 19-6-3.

Barabanov opened the scoring midway through the second period with a power-play goal. Winnipeg tied it 1:22 later when Barron redirected Neal Pionk’s shot past Mackenzie Blackwood.

Vilardi broke the tie early in the third on the power play, scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Blackwood stopped 28 shots.

Before the game, the Sharks announced that defenseman Matt Benning underwent hip surgery that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old had two assists in 14 games before sustaining the injury Dec. 3 against the New York Rangers.

Up next

Jets: At Anaheim on Friday night.

Sharks: Host Toronto on Saturday night.