Jets centre Jack Roslovic named NHL's first star of the week

Jets centre Jack Roslovic named NHL’s first star of the week

New York
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Jack Roslovic and Claude Giroux fight for the puck during a game at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Elsa/Getty Images

Winnipeg Jets centre Jack Roslovic, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart and New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Roslovic tied for the league lead with six points (five goals, one assist) in four games as the Central Division-leading Jets won three of four games to improve their overall record to 34-16-2 (70 points).

He finished the week by recording his first career hat trick and adding an assist Saturday in a 9-3 rout over visiting Anaheim.

Hart went 3-0-0 with a 2.27 goals-against average and .931 save percentage to help the Flyers register a perfect 4-0-0 week and extend their winning streak to seven games. He capped the week with a career-high 40 save performance in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Zibanejad had three goals and three assists in three games, including his second career hat trick and the game-winning goal, in a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

