The Winnipeg Jets selected Colby Barlow with the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday.

Barlow, a 6-foot, 195-pound forward, had 79 points (46 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Owen Sound Attack last season.

The 18-year-old from Orillia, Ont., also represented Canada at the under-18 world championships, where he had one goal and three assists in six games.

The Jets lost in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of these past playoffs after a 46-33-3 regular season.

Winnipeg is set to make four more selections, starting with No. 82, when the draft continues with Rounds 2-7 on Thursday.