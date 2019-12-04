 Skip to main content

Winnipeg Jets claim centre Nick Shore off waivers from Maple Leafs

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Nick Shore, centre, had two goals and one assist in 21 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season.

The Winnipeg Jets have claimed centre Nick Shore off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Shore had two goals and one assist in 21 games for the Leafs this season.

The six-foot-one, 191-pound Denver native was signed by the Leafs in the summer after spending last season with Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Previously, Shore played for the Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames.

The 27-year-old Shore has 56 points (17 goals, 39 assists) in 257 career NHL games.

The Jets also announced defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has been placed on injured reserve.

