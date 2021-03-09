Jets climb higher in division with win over first-place Maple Leafs

Open this photo in gallery Paul Stastny of the Winnipeg Jets is checked against the boards by Justin Holl of the Toronto Maple Leafs during their game at Scotiabank Arena on March 9, 2021 in Toronto. Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Winnipeg Jets crept a little closer to Toronto in the NHL’s North Division with a 4-3 victory over the first-place Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The victory was the seventh in the last nine games for Winnipeg, which leapfrogged over Edmonton into the second slot in the division. The Jets trail Toronto by five points, but there are still eight games remaining between them during the regular season.

The defeat was the third straight for the Maple Leafs, and the first time they have lost three in a row this season. They are 18-7-2 overall. The teams meet again on Thursday and Saturday on Toronto’s home ice.

Mason Appleton netted the game-winner with 13:07 remaining in the third period when he shovelled a puck into a corner of the net as he slid across the front of the crease.

Auston Matthews, who has been hampered by an injury to his right wrist, scored his league-leading 19th and 20th goals for Toronto.

Frederik Andersen, who had never lost a game in regulation time in 13 starts against the Jets, was saddled with the defeat. He gave up a 2-1 lead and ended up stopping 19 of 23 shots. It was his second straight loss.

Toronto was coming off back-to-back losses in Vancouver to the Canucks. Winnipeg had last played on Saturday and lost embarrassingly in Montreal to the Canadiens, 7-1. The Jets are resilient, however, and have now gone 7-0-1 this season in games following a regulation loss. The Florida Panthers and the Jets are the only teams in the league yet to lose two games in a row in regulation time thus far.

Zach Hyman back-handed a puck past Connor Hellebuyck on a rush to the net to put Toronto ahead 1-0 with 11:44 left. It was Hyman’s eighth goal of the season and fourth in the last six games. Winnipeg drew even when Andrew Copp deflected a one-timer by Neal Pionk past Andersen on a power play a little more than four minutes later. The goal came after a holding penalty was called against Jake Muzzin.

The Leafs went ahead on a power play when Matthews tipped in a wrist shot by Morgan Rielly 2 minutes 16 seconds before the first intermission. The goal was the first in six games for Matthews and it was the 17th assist for the defenceman Rielly, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Tuesday.

Toronto entered the night as the best in the league in the power play, having scored 25 times in 80 chances (31.1 per cent of the time). They improved on that percentage, which was what Paul Maurice, the Jets head coach, feared earlier in the day.

“You cannot be undisciplined and casually put this team on the power play,” Maurice said following the morning skate. “We need to stay out of the box. With enough frequency, they are going to score goals.”

Hellebuyck, the Vezina Trophy winner last year as the league’s best goalie, was scored upon twice on the first seven shots he faced. He was pulled after allowing four goals in 34 minutes in Saturday’s loss in Montreal. He entered the game having given up three goals or more in seven of his past eight starts.

He gave up three, but ended up with 36 saves and stymied the Maple Leafs under intense pressure late in the game.

Winnipeg knotted the score 2-2 with 7:15 left in the second on a long wrist shot by defenceman Josh Morrissey. It was his first goal of the season in his 25th game. Pionk recorded his second assist of the evening, and another was awarded to Mark Scheifele.

The latter is off to his best start of his career and came into the night with 34 points over the first two dozen games. His performance has been so good that Maurice said this week that he deserved to be considers in the same elite class as Matthews and the likes of Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“Every night is another chance to prove yourself,” Scheifele said in the morning. “That extra pressure makes you work that much harder. It makes you want to be at your best every night.”

The Jets took their first lead late in the second following a sloppy line change by Toronto. Kyle Connor tapped in a shot from in front of Andersen after a slick pass from Nikolaj Ehlers from behind the net. It was Connor’s team-leading 12th goal after scoring 31, 34 and 38 over the last three seasons.

Toronto was counting on a better effort after successive losses and nearly rallied to tie it with Andersen pulled for more than three minutes.

“Losing two games doesn’t sit well with us,” Toronto defenceman Zach Bogosian said earlier in the day. “We have a good chance to get back on the right track, and that’s all we are really worried about.

“Teams are going to go through ups and downs. We did lose two in a row, but we have done a lot of really good things so far. In the back of our mind, we don’t want that to happen again. In the same breath, we are doing really good.”

Matthews had 18 goals in 19 games until he injured his right hand as he slid into the end boards during a Jan. 24 meeting against Calgary. That left him unable to take faceoffs for the rest of the night, but he played through the pain, and earned assists on the tying and winning goals.

“It’s clear that the issue affects his shot,” Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday.

Toronto is now 10-2-1 when he scores a goal and 8-1-1 when he has an assist. He got his second of the night with Andersen pulled to make it 4-3.