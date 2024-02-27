Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Jets forward Sean Monahan skates into the St. Louis Blues zone during the second period at Canada Life Centre. The Jets won 4-2 on Feb. 27, 2024.Terrence Lee/Reuters

Sean Monahan returned after missing one game because of an illness and scored once and added an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets extend their win streak to four games with a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The Jets also have victories in seven of their past eight games.

Brenden Dillon, Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo also scored for Winnipeg (37-15-5). Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers each contributed two assists.

Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves in front of 13,139 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues (30-26-2), who are 2-4-0 in their past six games.

St. Louis goalie Joel Hofer made his first start in his hometown and stopped 28 shots.

Winnipeg led 3-1 after the first period and 3-2 following the second.

Monahan got the Jets on the board at 8:53. He has six goals in his past five games after registering no points in his first four games after being traded to Winnipeg from Montreal.

Dillon scored his career-high seventh goal of the season less than two minutes later through traffic.

Buchnevich cut into the lead 30 seconds later off a rebound for his 23rd, but Connor replied with his 24th at 15:33 to keep the two-goal advantage.

Connor has scored in four straight games (five goals) and extended his point streak to six games with five goals and six assists.

Morrissey assisted on a pair of the first-period goals. It gave him 11 assists in a five-game point streak.

Buchnevich has six goals and one assist in his past six games.

Saad used a bouncing puck to squeeze the score 3-2 nine minutes into the second period, extending his point streak to four games (three goals, one assist).

Iafallo ended a 20-game goal drought at 10:13 of the third when he used a puck that bounced off the end boards and put it by Hofer. It also halted Iafallo’s nine-game point drought.

Notes

Winnipeg has won all three games against the Blues this season, plus upped their record against the Central Division to 16-3-1 ... The Jets are 25-3-1 when scoring first and 28-1-1 when leading after the second period ... The Blues activated defenceman Justin Faulk from injured reserve after he missed 12 games with a lower-body injury ... Oskar Sundqvist played his 300th game with St. Louis.

Up next

Blues: Travel to play the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Jets: Begin a three-game road trip Thursday against the Dallas Stars.