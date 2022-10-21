The Winnipeg Jets have placed Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

The move, retroactive to Tuesday, means the winger will miss at least Saturday’s visit from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Monday’s tilt with the St. Louis Blues.

Ehlers, who has three assists in two contests this season, has already sat out two games with the undisclosed injury.

The ninth overall pick at the 2014 NHL draft has registered 164 goals and 361 points in 480 regular-season games with the Jets.

He’s added four goals and 12 points in 31 playoff appearances.

In a corresponding move, Winnipeg recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.