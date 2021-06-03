 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Jets forward Mark Scheifele faces hearing for Game 1 hit on Canadiens' Jake Evans

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele hits Montreal Canadiens centre Jake Evans during the third period of Game 1, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, on June 2, 2021.

James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mark Scheifele faces a hearing today after the Jets forward’s crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Canadiens Wednesday night.

Because it is not an in-person hearing, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety says in its regulations that the maximum suspension is five games.

Scheifele was assessed a major for charging and a game misconduct. The Montreal player had just come around the empty net and scored with 57 seconds left in the Canadiens’ 5-3 road win in Game 1 of the North Division final.

Evans, a 25-year-old from Toronto, flew to the ice banging his head, and was carried off on a stretcher.

Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme called the hit “vicious” and “useless.”

In 2018, Evans was hit during a rookie showcase game, taken off the ice on a stretcher to hospital, and put in concussion protocol.

