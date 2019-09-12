 Skip to main content

Hockey Jets lock up defenceman Josh Morrissey with eight-year extension

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Josh Morrissey skates with the puck during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 28, 2019 in Philadelphia.

Elsa/Getty Images

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Josh Morrissey to an eight-year, US$50-million contract extension.

The Jets announced the move on Thursday, one day before the start of training camp.

The deal, which starts in 2020-21 and carries Morrissey through the 2027-28 season, has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

The Calgary-born Morrissey, 24, had one year left on a two-year contract with a cap hit of $3.15 million.

Morrissey will get paid $8 million in the first two years and fourth year of the deal. He receives $5.2 million in the third year, $6.4 million in the fifth year and $4.8 million in each of the last three seasons.

Morrissey had a career-high 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 59 games with the Jets last season.

A first-round pick (13th overall) by the Jets in 2013, Morrissey was third on the team in average ice time last season at 22 minutes 24 seconds.

Morrissey returns to a Jets blueline that lost Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot during the off-season.

