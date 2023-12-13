The Winnipeg Jets have placed leading scorer Kyle Connor on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Jets announced the move on social media Wednesday and did not provide a timetable for the forward’s return to action.

The team said forward Dominic Toninato was called up from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

Connor was injured after a knee-on-knee collision with Ducks forward Ryan Strome in the Jets’ 4-2 win at Anaheim on Sunday.

Jets coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday before the team’s 2-1 loss at San Jose that Connor had returned to Winnipeg to be examined by team doctors.

The 27-year-old winger has 17 goals and 28 points in 25 games this season. He leads the team in goals and is tied with Mark Scheifele for the lead in points.

The Jets were scheduled to wrap up a four-game road trip Wednesday in Los Angeles.