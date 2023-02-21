The Winnipeg Jets placed forward Cole Perfetti on injured reserved Tuesday.

The 21-year-old suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday’s 4-2 loss at New Jersey before sitting out Monday’s 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers.

The 10th overall pick at the 2020 NHL draft has eight goals and 30 points in 51 games with the Jets this season.

Perfetti has added six goals and 15 points in 17 appearances with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

Winnipeg recalled forward Axel Johnsson-Fjallby on an emergency basis to fill Perfetti’s roster spot.

The Jets, who sit second in the Central Division and third in the Western Conference, conclude a four-game road trip Wednesday against the New York Islanders.