Morgan Barron has signed a two-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

The deal has an average annual value of US$1.35-million.

Barron, 24, played 70 games for Winnipeg last season with eight goals, 13 assists and 31 penalty minutes.

The Halifax native also made his NHL post-season debut for the Jets and played all five games against the Vegas Golden Knights.

He has 11 goals and 16 assists over his 102 career NHL games split between the New York Rangers and Jets.

Barron was traded to Winnipeg from the Rangers in March 2022 along with three draft picks for forward Andrew Copp.