The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract.

The team announced Wednesday that Lambert’s deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2-million at the NHL level.

He was the team’s first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft.

The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests.

Lambert, of Finland, spent last season in the Finnish Elite League where he recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 49 games, splitting time between JYP and the Pelicans.