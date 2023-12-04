The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$4-million and is set to begin in the 2024-25 season.

Niederreiter, 31, has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 23 games this season.

The six-foot-two, 218-pound right-winger joined the Jets via trade from the Nashville Predators in February last season.

Niederreiter was a first-round pick (fifth overall) in the 2010 draft by the New York Islanders.

He has 423 points (211 goals, 212 assists) in 833 games in a career that also includes stints in Minnesota and Carolina.