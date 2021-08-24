 Skip to main content
// //

Hockey

Obituary

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies at 31

MILTON, Mass.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Boston Bruins' Jimmy Hayes during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia, on Jan. 13, 2016.

Tom Mihalek/The Associated Press

Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31.

A law enforcement official said medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed.

Hayes, a 6-foot-5 right wing, was drafted in the second round (60th over all) in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later, he helped Boston College to its second straight national title, totalling 13 goals and 22 assists in 42 games as a sophomore. He made his NHL debut in December, 2011, after a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Story continues below advertisement

“His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago.”

Boston College said on Twitter it is “heartbroken” over the death.

Younger brother Kevin Hayes is a centre for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jimmy Hayes played 334 games in the NHL and had 54 goals and 55 assists. He also played for the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

He last played professionally in 2019 and had been a co-host of a podcast called Missin Curfew.

Hayes was born in Dorchester, Mass. In addition to his wife and children, Hayes leaves four siblings and his parents, Shelagh and Kevin Hayes Sr.

“Known for his character and kindness around the league, Jimmy will be dearly missed by all,” the Maple Leafs said in a statement.

