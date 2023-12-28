Open this photo in gallery: Sweden's Mattias Havelid celebrates scoring against Germany at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. Sweden won 5-0 on Decc. 28, 2023.ADAM IHSE/Getty Images

United States 11, Switzerland 3

Jimmy Snuggerud had a natural hat trick in the first period to lead the United States to an 11-3 rout of Switzerland on Thursday at the world junior hockey championship. Gavin Brindley added two goals as the Americans won their second successive preliminary-round game. Frank Nazar had four assists. Will Smith, Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard, Isaac Howard, Quinn Finley and Eric Pohlkamp also scored for the United States. Switzerland netminder Loren Gruter was pulled after allowing four goals on 10 shots. He was replaced by Ewan Huet. Gregory Weber, Gael Christe and Thierry Schild tallied for the Swiss, who have dropped both of their games. The Americans will play Czechia on Friday. Switzerland will next play Norway on Saturday.

Sweden 5, Germany 0

Melker Thelin made 15 saves for the shutout as Sweden blanked Germany. Otto Stenberg had a hat trick for the host team while Mattias Havelid and Noah Ostlund added singles. Sweden has outscored its opposition 11-0 over two victories in the preliminary round. Germany fell to 1-1. Sweden will play defending champion Canada on Friday. Germany returns to the ice Saturday against Latvia.