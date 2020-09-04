Joel Kiviranta lifts Stars past Avs with hat trick, game-winner in Game 7 overtime thriller

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Joel Kiviranta lifts Stars past Avs with hat trick, game-winner in Game 7 overtime thriller

Edmonton
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) Jamie Oleksiak (2), Joel Kiviranta (25) and Andrej Sekera (5) celebrate the game winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche during overtime NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

Kiviranta scored on a quick shot after a pass from Andrej Sekera from behind the net. Kiviranta was playing only his third post-season game, on the ice for the series finale with Andrew Cogliano unfit to play, after scoring once in 11 regular-season games.

Dallas will open the conference finals Sunday night against Vancouver or Vegas, who played a Game 7 of their own Friday night at Rogers Place There had never been an NHL Game 7 played at a neutral site before the two games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Avalanche were trying to get to their first Western Conference finals since 2002, and forced Game 7 after being down 3-1. Third-string goalie Michael Hutchinson, a 30-year-old journeyman who had never started a playoff game before winning consecutive elimination games, couldn’t make one more save. He had 31 saves in the final game.

Dallas won the previous two Game 7s it played against Colorado, beating the Avalanche in the Western Conference finals in 1999 and 2000 to make it to the Stanley Cup final. The Stars won their only title in 1999.

Alexander Radulov scored two goals for Dallas, tying it at 3 with 8:32 left with assists from John Klingberg and Jamie Benn. That was only a couple of minutes after Radulov came out of the penalty box for an interference penalty.

But in a series when the two teams combined for 57 goals, and were tied four times in the finale, they scored 10 seconds apart late in regulation.

Colorado had a 4-3 lead with 3:40 left in regulation after Vladislav Namestnikov scored his second goal of the game. But 10 seconds later, Kiviranta scored his second goal.

Nazeem Kadri had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who played without captain Gabriel Landeskog (unfit to play) and didn’t get a point from scoring wizard Nathan MacKinnon for the first time in 15 games this post-season.

The Avs led 3-2 with 14:15 left in the second period when Stars goalie Anton Khudobin couldn’t control get control of a puck, and Kadri scored on a backhander from the left side of the net. That was Kadri’s sixth power play goal, matching Joe Sakic (1996) for the second-most in an Avalanche post-season behind Michel Goulet’s seven in 1985.

Story continues below advertisement

And Kadri twice came oh-so-close to scoring again in that period. He had one shot ricochet off the post and Khudobin was falling back when he extended his left arm for a glove save on another Kadri shot that looked like it was head into the net.

Dallas had an extra skater on the ice during a delayed penalty early in the second period when tying the game at 2-2. Rookie Denis Gurianov took a shot toward traffic, and it went off Kiviranta’s blade and past Hutchinson.

Andre Burakovsky, who won a Stanley Cup title with Washington in 2018 but was traded by the Capitols after last season, converted a turnover by Dallas defender Jamie Olesksiak into an unassisted goal and a 2-1 lead midway lead through the first period. Burakovsky got his fourth goal in six career Game 7s.

The Stars scored only 2 1/2 minutes into the game when Radulov jammed in a loose puck soon after Hutchinson was unable to clear it out of the zone from behind the net. But their lead lasted only 69 seconds, with Colorado getting even on Ian Cole took a shot into traffic that went off the stick of teammate Namestnikov for a 1-1 tie.

Khudobin made 40 saves.

NOTES: It was the 45th time in NHL history that a Game 7 went to overtime. ... Neither team had a Game 7 overtime victory in its current home. The last for each franchise was the Minnesota North Stars in 1984, a year before the Quebec Nordiques had one.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies