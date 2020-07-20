 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

John Carlson, Victor Hedman and Roman Josi named NHL Norris Trophy finalists

The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson, seen here during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 20, 2019, is a nominee for the Norris Trophy.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington’s John Carlson, Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Nashville’s Roman Josi have been named the finalists for the NHL’s James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defenceman.

The finalists were announced Monday, and voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Led by Carlson’s 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists), the three were the NHL’s top point-producers among defencemen. Carlson and Josi, who had 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists), were the only two blueliners to lead their team in points this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Hedman, who finished third among defencemen with 55 points (11 goals, 44 assists), is a finalist for the fourth consecutive year -- the longest streak since Nicklas Lidstrom’s four-year run from 2006 to ’09. Hedman is the only finalist to have previously won the Norris, doing so in 2018.

The NHL also said Boston centre Patrice Bergeron, Philadelphia centre Sean Couturier and St. Louis centre Ryan O’Reilly are the three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, honouring the league’s top defensive forward.

Bergeron is a four-time winner, and last won the award in 2017, to tie Montreal’s Bob Gainey for most Selke honours. Bergeron led Bruins forwards in shifts per game and ice time, helping Boston allow a league-low 174 goals.

O’Reilly, who is also a Lady Byng finalist for sportsmanship this year, is in position to become the first player to repeat as Selke winner since Bergeron in 2014 and ’15. O’Reilly led the NHL for the third straight season in face-off wins (880).

Couturier, who finished second in the Selke voting in 2018, led Flyers skaters with a plus-21 rating, and forwards in both overall ice time and shorthanded ice time.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies