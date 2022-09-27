Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares skates up the ice during the first day of training camp in Toronto on Sept. 22.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs will begin the season without John Tavares. It was revealed Tuesday that the team’s captain strained a muscle along his rib cage during an exhibition game on Saturday against the Senators.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice that Tavares will miss at least three weeks, which would rule him out for the season-opener on Oct. 12 in Montreal and the first home game the following night against Washington.

Tavares, 32, is starting his fifth year with Toronto. In his first season with the team, in 2018-19, he scored a career-high 47 goals.

Defenceman Jake Muzzin skated on his own on Tuesday and is expected to rejoin his teammates during a pregame skate on Wednesday before a contest against the Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. He has yet to participate in training camp due to a sore back.

The Maple Leafs are also missing defencemen Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin. Liljegren is recovering from hernia surgery and will also miss the start of the season. Sandin is holding out while his agent negotiates a new contract.

Matt Murray is expected to make his debut in Toronto’s net on Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was obtained in a trade from Ottawa.

The team from Canada’s 1972 Summit Series will be honoured before and during the game. Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of the eighth and final game against the Soviets. The victory in Game 8 allowed Canada to win the series by a slim margin of 4-3-1. Marty Klinkenberg