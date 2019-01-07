Johnny Gaudreau named NHL’s first star of the week

Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau, San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns and New York Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner are the NHL three stars of the week.
Gaudreau led the NHL with five goals and 11 points in four games to propel the Flames to a 3-1-0 week and into first place in the Western Conference standings.
Burns placed second in the NHL with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in three outings to guide the Sharks to a pair of wins
Lehner went 3-0-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .935 save percentage to backstop the Islanders to a perfect week and their sixth straight win overall.
