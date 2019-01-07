 Skip to main content

Sports Johnny Gaudreau named NHL’s first star of the week

Johnny Gaudreau named NHL’s first star of the week

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Johnny Gaudreau shoots on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on Jan. 2, 2019.

Paul Sancya/The Associated Press

Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau, San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns and New York Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner are the NHL three stars of the week.

Gaudreau led the NHL with five goals and 11 points in four games to propel the Flames to a 3-1-0 week and into first place in the Western Conference standings.

Burns placed second in the NHL with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in three outings to guide the Sharks to a pair of wins

Lehner went 3-0-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .935 save percentage to backstop the Islanders to a perfect week and their sixth straight win overall.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

