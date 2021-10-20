 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

Jonathan Dahlen scores twice, San Jose Sharks trounce Montreal Canadiens 5-0

Tristan D’Amours
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens reaches for the puck near goaltender Adin Hill of the San Jose Sharks during the second period at the Bell Centre. The Sharks won 5-0 on Oct. 19, 2021 in Montreal.

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Jonathan Dahlen scored twice and the San Jose Sharks blanked the Canadiens 5-0 in Montreal on Tuesday.

The goals were the Swedish rookie’s first and second in the NHL, coming in just his second game.

Erik Karlsson and Timo Meir each added a goal and two assists for the Sharks (2-0-0), and Kevin Labanc rounded out the scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

San Jose goalie Adin Hill recorded 21 saves to collect his first shutout of the season.

It was a tough night for netminder Jake Allen, who stopped 20-of-25 shots for the Habs (0-4-0).

Montreal has now lost four in a row to start the season for the first time since the 1995-96 campaign.

Dahlen opened the scoring just 1:22 into the first period, working with Meir to redirect Brent Burns’ shot from the blue line in behind Allen.

Dahlen added his second goal on a counterattack just over a minute later. Logan Couture found the Swede on a two-on-one and doubled the Sharks’ lead.

Karlsson scored San Jose’s third of the night just before the first intermission. His shot from the blue line deflected onto David Savard and past Allen.

With a mountain to climb in the second period, the Canadiens conceded yet again. On the power play, Meier accepted Couture’s pass and beat Allen to put San Jose up 4-0 at 3:09.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sharks added salt to Montreal’s wound 14:31 into the third period when Labanc scored San Jose’s fifth of the night. It was his first goal of the season.

With the win, the Sharks recorded a 10th straight victory against the Canadiens.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies