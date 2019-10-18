 Skip to main content

Hockey

Jonathan Marchessault nets shootout winner, Las Vegas Golden Knights over Ottawa Senators 3-2

W.G. Ramirez
Las Vegas
The Associated Press
Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights scores a game-winning shootout goal against Anders Nilsson #31 of the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Senators 3-2 in a shootout.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jonathan Marchessault scored his first career shootout game-winning goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday night.

Vegas fired a franchise-record 54 shots on goal, but needed the extra period to earn the two points.

Golden Knights wing Mark Stone, who played 366 games for Ottawa, faced his former team for the first time. Stone was acquired from the Senators at the trade deadline in February for Oscar Lindberg, prospect Erik Brannstrom and a 2020 second-round pick.

Reilly Smith and Nick Holden scored for Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves. Fleury had a career 3.44 goals-against average against Ottawa, the highest of any other opponent, entering the game.

Thomas Chabot and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for Ottawa.

Anders Nilsson, who lost his only previous start against Vegas by allowing five goals, made 52 saves.

The Senators outshot the Golden Knights 5-2 in overtime, and Fleury came up with several huge saves to keep the game going.

Smith gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Jonathan Marchessault and backhanded a shot under Nilsson’s pads 4:12 into the game.

The lead wouldn’t last. Chabot sent a wrist shot past Fleury to tie the game 1-1.

Vegas went back on top later in the period when Holden scored his first goal of the season. On the power play, Holden’s one-timer bounced off a stick and into the net. Stone earned his 200th career assist.

After a scoreless second period, the Senators tied the game when Pageau smacked a rebound past Fleury’s glove just 4:25 into the third period.

NOTES: Vegas forward Valentin Zykov was suspended 20 games earlier in the day, for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances, and was replaced in the lineup by Brandon Pirri. … Golden Knights winger Max Pacioretty played in his 700th career NHL game. … Vegas’ Gerard Gallant coached in his 500th career game. … Ottawa centre Artem Anisimov, who was scratched Monday against Minnesota because of a lower-body injury, left practice early Wednesday and was scratched again. … Attending the game was Seattle’s GM Ron Francis and scout Ulf Samuelsson.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: Continues a three-game trip at Arizona on Saturday.

Vegas: Begins a three-game trip at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

