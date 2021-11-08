Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell covers a loose puck as Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault looks for it in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. The Kings won 5-1 on Nov. 8, 2021.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Early in his career, Jack Campbell watched videos of Jonathan Quick and studied the way he played goalie. One year, he went to Connecticut to train, simply because Quick also trained there. Later, after he was traded to Los Angeles, Campbell served as Quick’s understudy.

Campbell, who is now the Maple Leafs’ starting goaltender, learned his craft well. On Monday night, however, he was unable to outduel his mentor at Scotiabank Arena. Quick registered 32 saves in a 5-1 Kings victory that put an end to Toronto’s five-game winning streak.

Campbell was credited with 24 saves in the defeat. He had won his last four starts and is now 6-3-1 on the season.

Trevor Moore, who was dealt to Los Angeles by Toronto in exchange for Campbell in 2020, scored a gorgeous goal to put Los Angeles up 1-0 a little more than midway through the first period.

Moore drove hard toward the net and beat both Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin before he chipped a puck over Campbell for his first goal of the year.

Andreas Athanasiou then added one for a 2-0 lead, and it proved to be a hole that the Maple Leafs could not climb out of.

John Tavares scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season on a power play to cut the margin to 2-1 early in the second. But then Phillip Danault, a Toronto playoff nemesis last year when he was in Montreal, was credited with a goal after a puck bounced in off the toe of his skate six minutes and four seconds before the second intermission.

Danault added a second goal when he beat Campbell from in close with 4:28 remaining, and then Adrian Kempe scored a minute later with Campbell pulled to add an extra attacker.

The Maple Leafs maintained steady pressure but Quick stood tall. It was the fifth win in a row for Los Angeles.

Campbell couldn’t do anything about the first goal he allowed – Moore just made a fine play – but would most likely have liked to stop the second, which Athanasiou squeezed beneath his arm. The third by Danault was just bad luck. On the fourth, he stopped Danault’s first attempt from in close but couldn’t thwart the next.

He ended up with 24 saves in his third loss of the season. He wasn’t happy with the loss, but feels he owes a debt of gratitude to Quick.

“That guy means the world to me,” Campbell said on Sunday. “He was the ultimate teammate, and a guy to look up to. I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a legend.”

Funny how things work out. When Campbell was traded to Toronto, he was brought in to be Frederik Andersen’s backup. As Andersen struggled with injuries and consistency, Campbell replaced him as the Maple Leafs starter.

Now he is firmly entrenched as the club’s No. 1 goaltender and was off to blistering start after a sensational season last year.

He entered Monday’s contest with the Kings with a 6-2-1 record, a 1.88 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. He has been playing better now than Quick, who helped Los Angeles win two Stanley Cups and was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoff MVP in 2012.

Quick, 35, has been the Kings’ primary goalie since 2008-2009. He holds pretty much every franchise record for goalies but entered the contest with a 2-3-1 record and a .915 save percentage.

“I am happy for him,” Quick said earlier Monday about Campbell. “I enjoy watching him play. It is good to see him do well. This city is a tough place to play and he has handled it real well.”

Toronto entered the game with five straight victories, and in four of those Campbell was in the net. He stopped 119 of the last 124 shots he faced during the stretch. The five that got by him he wears on his shoulders.

“He judges himself harshly and expects a lot of himself,” Jason Spezza, the Maple Leafs’ veteran centre, said. “Sometimes he sees situations and feels it his fault [when] it’s not. It shows the passion he has and the drive that he has but as a teammate you have to remind him that it’s a team game.”

Toronto’s next game is on Wednesday in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

“I credit L.A. with helping me so much,” said Campbell, who is 25-8-4 since he came to Toronto. “I have a lot of great friends over there. I really appreciate that organization so much.”