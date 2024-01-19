Skip to main content
Nick Wells
Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander and Arizona Coyotes' Troy Stecher vie for the puck during the first period in Vancouver. The Canucks won 2-1 on Jan. 18, 2024.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

Dakota Joshua scored his 12th goal of the season as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Elias Pettersson had the opening goal for the Canucks (30-11-4). Teddy Blueger, J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Nils Hoglander recorded assists in the win.

Travis Dermott scored his first goal of the season for the Coyotes (21-19-3).

Thatcher Demko stopped 20 of 21 shots for Vancouver while Connor Ingram made 24 saves for Arizona.

Pettersson scored with 3:11 left in the opening frame, hammering home a one-timer off a feed from Quinn Hughes.

But the Coyotes responded two minutes later with Dermott scoring his first goal of the season past Demko.

The Canucks outshot the Coyotes 14-4 in the first but went over 15 minutes before recording a shot in the second period.

Joshua eventually put Vancouver up 2-1 at 19:02 of the frame by burying his own rebound past Ingram.

The Canucks had another slow start on offence in the third period, going eight minutes before recording a shot on goal, but managed to hang on to their lead.

