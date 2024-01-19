Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander and Arizona Coyotes' Troy Stecher vie for the puck during the first period in Vancouver. The Canucks won 2-1 on Jan. 18, 2024.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

Dakota Joshua scored his 12th goal of the season as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Elias Pettersson had the opening goal for the Canucks (30-11-4). Teddy Blueger, J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Nils Hoglander recorded assists in the win.

Travis Dermott scored his first goal of the season for the Coyotes (21-19-3).

Thatcher Demko stopped 20 of 21 shots for Vancouver while Connor Ingram made 24 saves for Arizona.

Pettersson scored with 3:11 left in the opening frame, hammering home a one-timer off a feed from Quinn Hughes.

But the Coyotes responded two minutes later with Dermott scoring his first goal of the season past Demko.

The Canucks outshot the Coyotes 14-4 in the first but went over 15 minutes before recording a shot in the second period.

Joshua eventually put Vancouver up 2-1 at 19:02 of the frame by burying his own rebound past Ingram.

The Canucks had another slow start on offence in the third period, going eight minutes before recording a shot on goal, but managed to hang on to their lead.

Up next

Vancouver hosts Toronto on Saturday.

Arizona hosts the Nashville Predators on Saturday.