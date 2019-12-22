J.T. Miller, Jake Virtanen score early power-play goals to spark Vancouver Canucks past Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1

The game was decided before the opposition got its first shot on goal.
The Vancouver Canucks outshot the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-0 in the first period and scored two power-play goals as they cruised to a 4-1 win on Saturday at Rogers Arena.
“We came out, feeling good going into this game,” said Canucks winger J.T. Miller, who tallied the game winner with three minutes left in the opening frame. “I thought we had the right start.
“Obviously, they didn’t get a shot in the first period, so you can’t get a better start than that.”
“First period was great,” said goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who made 28 saves in the game’s final 40 minutes. “We had some power plays and scored two goals and didn’t let one shot on net and kept them outside through the first period.”
Jake Virtanen, Miller, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks (18-15-4), and Tyler Myers had two assists. Jake Guentzel replied for the Penguins (21-11-4).
The game got off to a sluggish start, with 10:24 elapsing in the first period before Antoine Roussel recorded the game’s first shot on goal.
Soon after, the Canucks earned a long 5-on-3 power play. Dominik Simon received a double-minor for high-sticking Adam Gaudette, before Brandon Tanev was whistled for holding 29 seconds later.
Miller appeared to give the Canucks the lead, but the goal was called back due to a coach’s challenge for offside.
Jake Virtanen eventually opened the scoring with 4:50 left in the first, on a slap shot from the left boards that beat Murray high to the glove side. With the Canucks still on the power play, Miller doubled Vancouver’s lead just 1:50 later, picking up his 14th of the year by tipping an Oscar Fantenberg shot over Murray’s glove.
It was his first goal in seven games, his longest drought since joining the Canucks this season.
“When they disallowed (the first goal), I was like, `Oh this is just not my month,’ said Miller. “It’s nice to see one go in, for sure.”
In his first start since December 7, Murray made 10 saves on the night for Pittsburgh.
“It feels like forever since I played but like I said, it is what it is,” Murray said. “I thought we got a little bit unlucky there in the first period with some of those calls. That’s a tough situation to be in, taking all those penalties, but we did our best and we tried to battle through it. If we had a better first period, I think we would have had a better chance.”
In the second, the Penguins dominated play, outshooting Vancouver 20-6. Guentzel’s goal came off a rebound with 4:32 left to play, while Gaudette was serving a high-sticking double minor.
Less than a minute later, the Canucks replied, with Pettersson roofing a rebound high over Murray’s glove after a shot by Tyler Myers. It was Pettersson’s 17th goal of the year and his fifth in his last six games.
In the third, the teams traded power-play chances before Boeser recorded his 13th of the year, converting a feed from Pettersson from behind the net. “I dumped the puck and I tried to forecheck,” said Pettersson. “They cleared it, but Brock made a good glove save, passed it down to me and I just tried to create space for Brock to be able to shoot the puck.”
The goal was Boeser’s second in the last four games.
Vancouver finished the night 2-for-5 with the man advantage, while Pittsburgh was 1-for-5.