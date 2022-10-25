Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith deflects a shot from Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube during the third period in Calgary. The Flames won 4-1 on Oct. 25, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0).

Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games.

Sidney Crosby, who entered the night with 11 points in six games and was seeking his 900th career assist, was kept off the scoresheet.

Netminder Jacob Markstrom, only tested two times over the first 18 minutes of the game, was a lot busier the rest of the way finishing with 32 stops to improve to 4-0-0.

At the other end, Casey DeSmith had 31 saves and falls to 0-1-1.

Kadri continues to make an impact on his new team after signing a seven-year, $49-million deal as a free agent. His points streak is the fourth longest to begin a Flames career. Mel Bridgman (1980-81), holds the record at eight games while Phil Housley (1994-95) and Sergei Makarov (1989-90) had seven-game sprees.

It was all Calgary in the first period as the Flames built a 2-0 lead and held a 20-2 edge in shots before the besieged Penguins pushed back in the final two minutes of the opening period generating four shots on goal with Malkin also ringing a shot off the goalpost.

With Tristan Jarry getting the night off after playing in Edmonton, Smith was spectacular in keeping the game scoreless until Calgary’s 15th shot beat him. Andrew Mangiapane’s centring pass was neatly redirected in by Kadri at 14:11.

Kadri added his second of the game less than four minutes later when he darted up the ice after a Penguins turnover at the Flames’ blue line and went top corner for an unassisted goal just as Calgary returned to full strength.

Huberdeau made it 3-0 early in the second on the power play, but after that, Pittsburgh tilted the ice in their favour beginning with Malkin’s power-play goal at 4:32.

The Penguins outshot Calgary 20-4 in the second period, but thanks to Markstrom’s stellar work in net, the deficit grew to three goals with Stone’s slapshot at 11:20 making it 4-1.

After a shaky start to the season, Markstrom has turned in back-to-back excellent starts. He also beat Carolina on Saturday.

Poulin’s eventful debut

With Jason Zucker shaken up against the Oilers and Jake Guentzel (upper body) not ready to return, 2019 first-round pick Sam Poulin, 21, made his NHL debut for the Penguins. Called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) on Sunday, Poulin centred a line with Brock McGinn and Kasperi Kapanen and he found himself on the scoresheet a couple times. He was in the penalty box for slashing when Huberdeau made it 3-0. Shortly after he helped set up Malkin’s power-play goal for his first NHL point.

Fast start

The Flames have won five of their first six games for the first time in franchise history. The only other time the team has picked up 10 of 12 points to start the season was 1978-79 when the club was still based in Atlanta. They started that season 4-0-2.

Up next

Penguins: Will try to bounce back on Friday in Vancouver when their five-game road trip continues against the Canucks.

Flames: Their season-long eight-game homestand continues on Saturday when the Edmonton Oilers visit.