Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren makes a pad save on Dallas Stars centre Radek Faksa during the first period.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs won without Auston Matthews on Tuesday and may have unexpectedly found a goaltender at the same time.

In possibly his best game of the season at both ends of the ice, Rasmus Sandin scored the winning goal and rookie netminder Erik Kallgren earned a shutout in his first NHL start in a 4-0 defeat of the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Arena.

A 25-year-old from Sweden with only a cup of coffee’s worth of time at the AHL level, Kallgren did what Petr Mrazek has been unable to do recently and Jack Campbell before him in a dominant performance in the crease.

Kallgren made 14 saves in the first period, seven more on one power play early in the second and finished with 35 overall. In his only other appearance in an NHL game, he stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Mrazek in a loss last week to Arizona.

He had the fans on their feet as he became the fourth Leafs goalie to record a shutout in his start, and the first since Garret Sparks in 2015.

Mrazek, who was counted on to be Campbell’s backup when he was signed during the offseason, has struggled badly and allowed 17 goals in his past four starts. Campbell had also been shaky before he went down with a rib injury a week ago that will likely keep him out of the lineup for at least another week or longer.

Toronto’s next game is Thursday at home against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kallgren was sharp from beginning to end. He limited the rebounds that have plagued his predecessors and denied pucks fired at him from in close and through traffic in a way that belied his lack of NHL experience.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe gave him the opportunity after Mrazek allowed four goals in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday in the Heritage Classic.

“We felt really good about his time in the net the last time we were in this building,” Keefe said of Kallgren’s effort last Thursday. “We saw enough in a short time then and in the AHL to give him an opportunity. You saw the confidence when he went in the net with no warning or heads up.”

Kallgren, who is 15-8-1 with a .904 save percentage with the Toronto Marlies, stopped 10 of 11 shots against the Coyotes and also impressed Keefe with his composure afterward as well.

“The piece I might have been most impressed with that day is how he handled the media after the game,” Keefe said. “He showed extreme poise and confidence in that moment and that is a big part of the position.”

Kallgren is the fifth goaltender the Maple Leafs have employed this season, which ties a franchise record set in 1983-84. Kallgren follows Campbell, Mrazek, Michael Woll and Michael Hutchinson in Toronto’s net.

“I think he is feeling his way along a little bit, but when he puts the gear on and gets on the ice he seems very confident and detail-oriented,” Tavares said.

The victory against a quality opponent was a welcome change after a series of losses to teams with little or no hope of reaching the playoffs. Toronto had lost two in a row, four of its last six and was 7-7-2 in its previous 16 outings.

The Stars are in a battle for a wildcard berth in the Western Conference and came in 14-7 in their past 21 games and 8-2-1 in their past 11 as the visitor.

Sandin netted his fifth goal of the season on a nifty backhand in Toronto’s first shot on net with 12:38 left in the first period. Mitch Marner and Tavares drew the assists. Tavares then tipped a shot by William Nylander past Jake Oettinger to boost the lead to 2-0 with 8:44 remaining before the first intermission. It was Tavares’s 20th of the campaign.

Oettinger was excellent in his 11th start in the past 12 games for Dallas. He allowed only the two early goals and a power-play marker by Ondrej Kase in the third in a defeat that dropped his record 19-9-1. He was credited with 37 saves.

Ilya Mikheyev scored an empty-netter with 1:24 left to make the score 4-0.

The Maple Leafs improved to 38-17-5 and remain third in the Atlantic Division behind Florida and Tampa Bay. Dallas is 32-23-3 and fifth in the Central Division but only one point behind Vegas for the second wildcard berth in the West.

The win came with Matthews sitting out the first game of a two-game suspension for a dangerous crosscheck to Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday.

It is the first time Matthews has been disciplined during his six-year career. The 24-year-old recorded his league-leading 45th goal against the Sabres and had scored in each of the five previous contests

To replace Matthews, Tavares was promoted to first-line centre between Michael Bunting and Marner.

Tuesday night’s game also featured a matchup between brothers Nick Robertson of Toronto and older sibling Jason of Dallas. It was the first time they have ever played each other in the NHL. Neither registered a point but Nick got the win.

“It’s exciting,” Nick, 22, said. He was a healthy scratch on Sunday but was added to the lineup due to Matthews’ suspension. “I played against him in the OHL, but this obviously is a lot bigger.”

Jason, 25, leads Dallas with 30 goals and had hat tricks in back-to-back games in early March. He has 11 goals and 16 points in his past 12 road games.