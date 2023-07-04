Hockey Canada is appointing Katherine Henderson as its next president and chief executive officer.

She spent the last seven years as Curling Canada’s CEO.

Hockey Canada is coming off a scandal-filled year related to the national sport organization’s handling of sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts.

Federal and corporate funding was slashed as scandals mounted. Public faith in the organization took a significant hit.

The board of directors resigned last October along with interim board chair Andrea Skinner. President and CEO Scott Smith also left the organization.

Retired judge Hugh L. Fraser was later named Hockey Canada’s new chair and a new board of directors was named. Henderson will begin her new role on Sept. 4.