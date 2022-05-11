Los Angeles Kings centre Phillip Danault, centre, celebrates his goal with teammate right wing Arthur Kaliyev, left, as Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith looks away during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Edmonton. The Kings won 5-4 in overtime on May 10, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

As a franchise with a proud history of playoff performances, and synonymous with some of the biggest names in hockey history, spring has often brought a special smile to the faces of Edmonton Oilers fans.

Eager to see their team return to the high-powered offensive machine that had blitzed the Los Angeles Kings with 14 goals in Games 2 and 3 of their first-round series, it was hoped that Tuesday’s Game 5 would provide another postseason moment to be etched long in the memory.

It didn’t disappoint, though it’s Kings fans who will fondly remember this contest in the months and years to come.

Despite fighting back with two goals from Leon Draisaitl in a span of 2:35 to force overtime, Adrian Kempe scored the first two playoff goals of his career – with the second pertinently coming 1:12 into overtime – as the Kings grabbed a 5-4 win to take a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series that now heads to Los Angeles for Game 6.

Decked out in orange, blue and white, with many wearing the seemingly ubiquitous Oilers fan chain around their necks – a Northern Alberta take on the Miami Hurricanes’ infamous turnover chain from the 2017 NCAA football season – they filed into the team’s official tailgate party in the hours leading up to puck drop. They were hoping – naturally – for an Oilers win, while some took the opportunity to get a selfie with former Oiler Ladislav Smid.

For a team that counts Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri and Glenn Anderson – the top four playoff point producers in NHL history - maybe the special guest appearance could have been reserved for someone other than a defenceman who played exactly zero playoff games in seven full seasons in Edmonton.

Many of the fans in attendance would likely have pined for any of the aforementioned quartet for much of Tuesday’s game, with the Oilers trailing for almost all of regulation.

Fresh off the first shutout loss of his three-month tenure as the Oilers head coach – Sunday’s 4-0 defeat in Los Angeles was just the third time Edmonton had been shut out all season – Jay Woodcroft decided to make some changes to the lines that had served him so well in Games 2 and 3, scoring 14 goals over those six periods.

“Sometimes when you didn’t play the way you wanted to you shuffle the deck chairs and that’s what we did today,” he said Tuesday morning in the hours before the game. So Kailer Yamamoto replaced Jesse Puljujarvi on Connor McDavid’s wing, with the Finnish forward dropping down to the third line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Versatile forward Derek Ryan also drew back into the lineup in place of Derick Brassard after missing Game 4 through injury, while Ryan McLeod moved up to the second line.

Despite the frustrating Game 4 loss – in which Jonathan Quick seem to rediscover some of his Conn Smythe Trophy-winning form in registering his first playoff shutout since the 2014 Stanley Cup final – many of the Oilers seemed upbeat at the morning skate, smiling and joking with each other during drills. McDavid said that the Kings had a greater compete level in Game 4, and the Oilers needed to play “desperate” hockey to pick up a win in Game 5.

History certainly bears out the Oilers captain’s call to arms. For just the second time ever, four Stanley Cup playoff Game 5s were played out the same day all with teams looking to break a 2-2 tie, and the difference between winning and losing at this stage of a best-of-seven series is stark.

When a series is level, the winner of Game 5 has a .791 series winning record, with teams that won Game 5 in such situations going 6-0 in winning series in last year’s playoffs. On top of that, the Oilers’ history in breaking a 2-2 tie at home has been overwhelmingly successful, with the Edmonton crowds bearing witness to three Game 5 victories versus just one loss.

Veteran blueliner Duncan Keith, a leader on all three Chicago Blackhawks championship teams in the 2010s, had called for a better start to Game 5 after an iffy first period in Sunday’s loss. However, his words clearly fell on deaf ears, as the Kings outshot the home team 16-5.

Worse still, the Oilers fell behind when Troy Stecher was given acres of space in the Oilers defensive zone to receive a pass from Alex Edler and one-time the puck past Mike Smith in the Edmonton goal. Given the pattern of the series – with the team scoring the opening goal winning the first four games – conceding that early not only put the Oilers behind, but put a previously raucous crowd in Rogers Place on edge.

Despite having little to cheer for in an underwhelming first period, the crowd was quickly back into the contest in the second. Just 2:32 was on the clock when McDavid drew Quick out of his net, quickly wrapping around the back to feed Zack Kassian, with the winger potting his first of the playoffs to knot the score at 1-1.

But the period tilted back in LA’s favour just before the halfway point, with Kempe taking a pass from pass from Anze Kopitar and rifling a shot past Smith. And fate rubbed some cruel salt into the wound barely four minutes later. Dustin Brown intercepted Brett Kulak’s attempted defensive zone clearance, and quickly got the puck to former Oiler Andreas Athanasiou at the side of Smith’s net, who flipped the puck into the back of the net.

But 2:50 into the third period, with Blake Lizotte in the box for high-sticking, McDavid got the Oilers – and the fans – back into the game, taking a pass from Zach Hyman and deking Quick to his knees before backhanding a shot into the roof of the net.

Philip Danault restored the Kings’ two-goal advantage at the 11:06 mark though, capitalizing on a double-minor to Ryan McLeod, with assists from Kempe and Sean Durzi.

With McLeod still in the box, Leon Draisaitl restored some hope with a shorthanded goal with 7:27 remaining. More hope came seconds later, when Danault, who at one point seemed to have scored the game-winning goal, was whistled for interference.

With the Kings centre in the box, it took just 31 seconds for Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid to work the puck to Draisaitl, who fired the puck into the net for his fifth goal of the playoffs to tie the score at 4-4.

Smith saved 38 of the 43 shots fired his way, while Quick made 24 saves on 28 shots.

The Kings will now have a chance to eliminate the Oilers when they play host to Game 6 on Thursday in Los Angeles.