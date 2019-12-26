Kevin Clark snipes hat trick as Canada beats Trinec 4-1 to open Spengler Cup

Open this photo in gallery Team Canada's Adam Tambellini (left) throws a body check during his team's 4-1 win over HC Ocelari Trinec at the 93th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, on Dec. 26, 2019. The Canadian Press

Kevin Clark had a hat trick as the Canadian men’s team opened the 2019 Spengler Cup with a 4-1 win over HC Ocelari Trinec on Thursday.

Kris Versteeg also scored while Zachary Fucale made 27 saves for Canada (1-0-0).

Aron Chmielewski was the lone skater to beat Fucale for Trinec (0-1-0) – a top-tier club team from the Czech Republic.

Petr Kvaca stopped 33 of 36 shots in defeat.

Canada went 2-for-6 on the power play while Trinec failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

Versteeg opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first period while on a power play.

Clark, who plays for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in the Swiss-A league, made it 2-0 with another goal while on the man advantage 2:06 into the second, then added another at 6:59.

Chmielewski cut the lead to 3-1 at 8:32 the second only for Clark to cap his hat trick with an empty-net goal late in the third.

Canada’s next game goes Saturday against HC Davos.