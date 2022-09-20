The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced Monday that the Creston Valley Thunder Cats will be fined and placed on a two-year probation following an investigation into hazing allegations.

Team captain Clayton Brown received a 12-game suspension while alternate captain Campbell McLean was handed a six-game suspension after both were found to have violated the league’s individual conduct policy.

The suspensions are retroactive to Sept. 16.

The KIJHL did not provide details of the incident in its announcement of the disciplinary action.

Members of the Thunder Cats team are also required to complete training to identify and eliminate instances of abuse, bullying and harassment.

The B.C.-based league was notified of the incident by the Creston Valley staff on Sept. 13 and suspended team activities right away, including its exhibition game the next evening, to gather information.

KIJHL staff interviewed players and coaches in addition to consulting its safe sport partner ITP Sport and BC Hockey. The interviews were conducted two days after the incident was reported.

In a statement, the league said that the discipline reflects its “zero-tolerance approach” and said what happened was “unacceptable.”