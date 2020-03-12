 Skip to main content
Kings stay hot, beat Senators 3-2 for seventh straight win

Dan Greenspan
Los Angeles
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Los Angeles Kings center Gabriel Vilardi, right, is congratulated by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, second from left, and center Trevor Moore, second from right, after scoring as Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson stands at goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 3-2.

Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

Martin Frk scored the go-ahead-goal in the third period, Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory.

Trevor Lewis also scored and Calvin Petersen made 24 saves for the Kings, who are 10-2-1 in their past 13 games.

Bobby Ryan and Jayce Hawryluk had goals for the Senators, and Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

Frk scored on an odd-man rush with 4:41 remaining to lead the Kings to their sixth straight win at home after Vilardi tied it at 2 on a shot from the right circle through traffic late on a power play at 9:12. Vilardi has two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak.

Hawryluk was at the edge of the crease to redirect Andreas Englund’s shot in during a delayed penalty at 1:57 of the third period to put the Senators up 2-1. Claimed off waivers Florida on Feb. 17, Hawryluk has two goals and five assists in 11 games for the Senators.

Ryan scored from the left circle to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead 29 seconds into the game. It was Ryan’s fourth goal in eight games after participating in the NHL/NHLPA assistance program because of a problem with alcohol.

The Kings tied it at 1 when Lewis beat Anderson between his legs after having his initial shot saved. It was his third goal in the past seven games after scoring twice in his first 48 games. Ben Hutton had the secondary assist, his third in a three-game streak.

NOTES: Senators F Brady Tkachuk had an assist, his third point in the past two games. … Lewis played in his 674th game for the Kings, passing Mike Murphy for 10th most in franchise history. … The Kings agreed to terms on a three-year contract with C Alex Turcotte, the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Turcotte had nine goals and 17 assists as a freshman at Wisconsin.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit Chicago on Friday night.

Kings: Host Anaheim on Saturday.

