Kirby Dach named captain of Canada’s world junior team; Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens alternates

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Kirby Dach named captain of Canada’s world junior team; Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens alternates

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring the tying goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Dec. 21, 2019, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press

Kirby Dach has been named captain of Canada’s team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward heads a leadership group that also includes alternates Bowen Byram and Dylan Cozens, Hockey Canada announced Friday.

Dach, who was loaned to the national program for the under-20 tournament by his NHL club with the 2020-21 season still yet to begin, will make his world junior debut when the event gets going next week in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native was expected to be part of the Canadian contingent that won gold in the Czech Republic last year, but he instead remained with the Blackhawks.

Dach had eight goals and 23 points in 64 games with Chicago in 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the schedule in March. The No. 3 pick at the 2019 NHL draft scored once and added five assists in nine contests during the league’s summer restart.

Byram and Cozens are among six returning players from Canada’s 2020 roster.

Cozens, who has been skating between Dach and Jack Quinn on the top line, had two goals and nine points in seven games at last year’s tournament, while Byram chipped in with two assists as part of the country’s defence corps.

A product of Cranbrook, B.C., Byram had 14 goals and 52 points in 50 games with the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants in 2019-20 after being selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche.

Cozens, who’s from Whitehorse, registered 38 goals and 85 points in 51 games with the WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes last season. He was picked seventh overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2019.

This year’s edition of the world juniors is set to open Dec. 25, with Canada scheduled to open on Boxing Day against Germany.

Story continues below advertisement

The tournament will be played in a bubble without fans at Edmonton’s Rogers Place in hopes of keeping the coronavirus out, but the International Ice Hockey Federation announced earlier Friday that eight players on the German team and two members of Sweden’s staff had tested positive.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies