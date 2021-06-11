Knights double up Avalanche 6-3 to win series in Game 6

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Knights double up Avalanche 6-3 to win series in Game 6

The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty, centre, celebrates his empty-net goal with Mark Stone, left, and Alec Martinez. The Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche 6-3 at T-Mobile Arena on June 10, 2021, to win the series in six games.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and Alex Pietrangelo and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights clinched their West Division second-round playoff series with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Nick Holden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar and William Carrier also scored goals and Shea Theodore added two assists as Vegas closed out the best-of-seven series.

The Golden Knights will play the North Division’s Montreal Canadiens in the NHL semifinals, with Game 1 scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the 89th career playoff victory for Fleury, moving him past Billy Smith and Ed Belfour into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time postseason wins list.

Devon Toews, Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky scored goals and Nathan MacKinnon added two assists for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche, who ended the season with their first four-game losing streak of the season. Philipp Grubauer finished with 17 saves.

Colorado won its final five regular-season games and its first six playoff games before Vegas got hot over the past week.

The Avalanche needed just 23 seconds to grab a 1-0 lead. Toews took a crossing pass from MacKinnon on a two-on-one following a Theodore turnover and fired a shot from the left circle past Fleury’s glove side.

Vegas came back to tie it just 52 seconds later on Holden’s first goal of the playoffs, a shot from the left point that went through Grubauer’s pads.

The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead at 15:06 of the opening period when Karlsson one-timed a crossing pass from Alec Martinez from the right faceoff dot just between Grubauer’s skate and the near post for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Colorado tied it 2-2 early in the second period on a power-play goal by Rantanen, his fifth tally of the playoffs. But Vegas regained the lead at the 14:27 mark of the period when Kolesar deflected Pietrangelo’s wrist shot from the right point past Grubauer’s glove side.

Story continues below advertisement

The teams then traded goals before the end of the period.

Colorado tied it on Burakovsky’s first goal of the playoffs on a wrist shot from the right circle around Martinez and off the left post and in at 16:52.

Pietrangelo answered with 18 seconds left in the period with his first goal of the playoffs. The rebound of an Alex Tuch shot caromed off the dasher boards to a wide-open Pietrangelo by the right side of the net.

Carrier gave Vegas a two-goal lead at 11:46 of the third period, sweeping in a rebound of a Theodore point shot for his first goal of the playoffs.

Colorado pulled Grubauer for an extra attacker with 3:25 remaining, and Pacioretty sealed the win with an empty-net goal 15 seconds later.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies