The NHL has suspended Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde for two games for charging Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm during a game Thursday in Edmonton.

The incident occurred at 16:23 of the third period. Gourde was assessed a major penalty for charging on the play.

Edmonton won the game 4-2 to pick up its 12th straight victory.

Gourde will forfeit US$53,819.44 in salary under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association.

He will miss home games Sunday against Toronto and Jan. 24 against Chicago.

He will be eligible to return Jan. 26 against the visiting St. Louis Blues.