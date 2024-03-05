Denisa Krizova scored her first two goals of the season, Taylor Heise added the game-winner in a shootout and Minnesota topped Ottawa 4-3 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win in the series.

Minnesota moved into a first-place tie with Montreal at 27 points – after the first shootout game in franchise history. Ottawa is winless in five games that extend past regulation.

Krizova, Grace Zumwinkle and Heise – playing in her first home game since Jan. 24 due to injury – all scored in the shootout and goaltender Maddie Rooney only allowed one goal.

Krizova gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead with 8:38 left in the first period and she tied it at 3-all midway through the third. Rooney, coming off a shutout win over New York on Sunday, made 22 saves to pick up her fourth victory of the season.

Katerina Mrazova scored two goals for Ottawa to reach six on the season, and Sandra Abstreiter made 43 saves on 46 shots.

It was the first of four straight road games for Ottawa, which has a league-low eight points in seven games away from home. Minnesota has 13 points in eight homes games. The teams will match up again in Ottawa on April 20.