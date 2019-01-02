 Skip to main content

Hockey Kucherov, Gaudreau and McDavid named NHL’s three stars for December

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Kucherov, Gaudreau and McDavid named NHL’s three stars for December

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Tampa Bay Lightning sniper Nikita Kucherov, Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid have been named the NHL’s three stars of the month for December, the league announced Wednesday.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson, meanwhile, got the nod as the NHL’s top rookie.

Kucherov led the league in assists (21) and points (30) in 14 games in December for the league-leading Lightning, who finished the month 13-0-1. Kucherov was also the first player to finish with 30 points in a month since Jaromir Jagr in March 2001.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaudreau was second across the NHL with 11 goals and 26 points in 14 outings as the Flames.

McDavid was third in points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 13 games, finding the scoresheet in all but one of his December appearances.

Pettersson led all rookies in goals (six), assists (11) and points (17) to take home rookie of the month honours. He also won the award in October.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers