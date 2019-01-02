Kucherov, Gaudreau and McDavid named NHL’s three stars for December

Tampa Bay Lightning sniper Nikita Kucherov, Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid have been named the NHL’s three stars of the month for December, the league announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson, meanwhile, got the nod as the NHL’s top rookie.
Kucherov led the league in assists (21) and points (30) in 14 games in December for the league-leading Lightning, who finished the month 13-0-1. Kucherov was also the first player to finish with 30 points in a month since Jaromir Jagr in March 2001.
Gaudreau was second across the NHL with 11 goals and 26 points in 14 outings as the Flames.
McDavid was third in points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 13 games, finding the scoresheet in all but one of his December appearances.
Pettersson led all rookies in goals (six), assists (11) and points (17) to take home rookie of the month honours. He also won the award in October.
