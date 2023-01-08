Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) celebrates his third goal against the Vancouver Canucks during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Jan. 8.FRED GREENSLADE/The Canadian Press

Kyle Connor had a hat trick as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 7-4 on Sunday to stretch their win streak to five games.

Connor was one of five Jets (26-13-1) with multipoint outings at Canada Life Centre as Winnipeg had its first five-game win streak of the season.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and pair of assists, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a goal and assist and Morgan Barron and Dylan DeMelo, with a short-handed marker, also scored. Pierre-Luc Dubois contributed four assists and Brenden Dillon had a pair of helpers.

David Rittich stopped 34 shots for Winnipeg, which improved to 18-1-0 this season when scoring four or more goals in a game.

Bo Horvat scored his 29th of the season and J.T. Miller had a goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (17-19-3), who have one win in their past five games. Jack Studnicka and Sheldon Dries also scored.

Collin Delia started the game in net for Vancouver, but was replaced at 5:34 of the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Replacement Spencer Martin made 11 saves.

Connor scored his 18th of the season after taking a feed across the front of the net from Ehlers at 6:22 of the first period.

Ilya Mikheyev appeared to score with Vancouver’s first shot of the game half a minute later, but Winnipeg successfully challenged for offside and the goal was nixed.

Connor made it 2-0 after racing around defenceman Tyler Myers and beating Delia with a low shot at 7:59.

Miller got Vancouver’s first goal at 15:14, followed by Studnicka tipping in a Luke Schenn shot at 17:33 to tie the game 2-2.

In his second game back after missing 36 games after sports hernia surgery, Ehlers recorded his first goal of the season at 3:40 of the second period.

Barron made it 4-2 just under two minutes later, but the Canucks quickly tied it up.

Horvat blasted a shot past Rittich at 7:05 and Dries redirected a Miller shot during the game’s first power play at 9:26. Horvat has three goals and two assists in a four-game point streak, and 13 points in his past seven outings.

A high wrist shot by Jonsson-Fjallby with 1:43 left gave the Jets a 5-4 edge.

Vancouver got a second power play early in the third, but DeMelo scored short-handed at 5:29 after taking a drop pass from Jonsson-Fjallby.

Connor scored his third goal of the game at 13:42.

Connor and Dubois are both riding six-game point streaks. Connor has five goals and six assists in his point run, while Dubois has four goals and six assists.