Labatt signs to deal to make Budweiser an official beer of the NHL in Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada and the National Hockey League have announced a deal that will see Budweiser become an official beer of the NHL in Canada.

Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not immediately available.

As part of the partnership, Labatt will receive broadcast exposure through digitally enhanced dasherboards that allow for the digital replacement of camera-visible arena dasherboards during game broadcasts.

The agreement will also allow for a wide range of other marketing and promotion opportunities.

Labatt is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD-N.

The deal comes ahead of the first game of the Stanley Cup final on Saturday between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.