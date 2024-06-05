Labatt signs to deal to make Budweiser an official beer of the NHL in Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada and the National Hockey League have announced a deal that will see Budweiser become an official beer of the NHL in Canada.
Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not immediately available.
As part of the partnership, Labatt will receive broadcast exposure through digitally enhanced dasherboards that allow for the digital replacement of camera-visible arena dasherboards during game broadcasts.
The agreement will also allow for a wide range of other marketing and promotion opportunities.
Labatt is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD-N.
The deal comes ahead of the first game of the Stanley Cup final on Saturday between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.